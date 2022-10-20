Parkrun Omagh celebrates sixth birthday this weekend

OMAGH Parkrun will reach another milestone this weekend when the weekly 5k event celebrates its sixth birthday.

Since 2016, the recreational run and walk – starting from the Leisure Complex and encompassing a route including Arleston Park – has proved enduringly popular among runners from the local area.

The Omagh Parkrun was initiated by Peter Dolan of Run For Enda and has regularly attracted over 100 participants.

The free-timed Parkrun concept began in Bushy Park in London in 2004 and since then has spread to venues throughout the world.

Now, to mark the sixth birthday, Mr Dolan is encouraging as many people as possible to come out and enjoy the social and health and wellbeing benefits of Parkrun.

“We are hoping that more runners and walkers can come and join us on Saturday mornings,” he told the UH. “Parkrun is a great way to start your day and I know that many people relish the opportunity to take part. It’s important to emphasise that it isn’t a race and you can complete the course at your own pace and time.

“Over the past six years so many people have enjoyed coming to Parkrun. It has also been a pleasure to welcome those ‘Parkrun tourists’ who are completing the event at a variety of locations, and also those who are completing perhaps their 50th or 100th Parkrun.”

Mr Dolan concluded, “The support of the very many volunteers who have come along and helped out each Saturday throughout the past six years is also much appreciated. The event simply couldn’t take place without their dedicated help.”

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, will be on hand this Saturday morning at 9.30am to start the sixth birthday run

l The Omagh event was Tyrone’s first Parkrun: Participants just need to bring is their Parkrun barcode which can be obtained online at www.parkrun.org.uk.