Party at Parkview marks 25 years of nursing home

IT was party time in Parkview House in Castlederg recently as the nursing home celebrated 25 years since first opening its doors.

The celebrations saw staff, residents and families come together to mark the significant milestone, with music at the event being provided by Hugo Duncan and guests.

Located in Castlederg, the registered nursing home is owned and managed by Apex Housing Association and offers accommodation and nursing care for older people.

Advertisement

Davina McAllister has worked in Parkview House since it opened in 1998, becoming nurse manager in 2002.

Speaking at the celebration event, she said, “It has been a privilege to work in the Castlederg area for the past 25 years and be part of so many families’ lives.

“I’m proud of the high standard of care we provide here in Parkview House and want to take this opportunity to pay tribute to our amazing staff team, many of whom have been working in Parkview for more than a decade.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the support of the Castlederg community which has always been tremendous.”

Chrissie and Roy Milligan have been living in Parkview House for three years and describe it as “brilliant”.

The nursing home accommodates 27 nursing residents, with each enjoying their own private room.