Pat and Elizabeth bring a welcome splash of colour to Dungannon Park

Visitors to Dungannon Park may have noticed a brand-new mural brightening up the pathway along their journey.

The colourful display was completed by the mother and daughter team, Pat and Elizabeth England. Pat, a Mid Ulster District Council employee, was the driving force behind the project, and was assisted in the design and production of the mural by Elizabeth.

Pat says, “I had wanted to do something to brighten up the area within the park which had started to look a little worn, and was supported by the Council to create the new mural along with my daughter, as we’re both qualified in art and design.

“Our inspiration were the ancient trees and natural flowers and fauna, which come together with the wild animals and insects that live in the wood.

“These are the subjects that I come across daily during my working day and has provided us with plenty of subject matter!”

Elizabeth continued, “We very much wanted to connect the local community and place to the mural, hence the inclusion of the plants and animals that can be found close by. We began the mural in May and completed just last month, just before the winter weather sets in.

“It’s not the first time that I’ve completed a mural but the scale and challenge was a great opportunity to stretch myself and see exactly what we could achieve together. I hope people continue to enjoy the mural, and we are hatching plans for more work on site, so watch this space!”

The ladies have been filling in park visitors on progress as they completed the mural, and it’s certainly been a talking point in recent weeks, receiving a warm welcome from those who use the park on a regular basis for outdoor recreation.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry praised the pair for their creation.

“Pat and Elizabeth are an inspiration to us all as they tackled this project with enthusiasm, often giving of their own time to complete this beautiful mural,” said Cllr Corry.

“Colourful murals that connect with the place they are in bring great positivity to the area. Not only does this mural make the building much nicer to look at, but it also encourages people to respect and protect the environment in which it is situated. Well done to everyone for their imagination and commitment to this project!”

Dungannon Park, a 70-acre oasis centred round an idyllic stream fed lake only one mile from Dungannon town centre, is open 8.30am – 5.30pm (November to February).

The green oasis includes a network of interesting pathway walks, tennis courts, children’s play area and barbeque site, treasure and orienteering trails.