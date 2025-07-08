Patricia’s charitable life celebrated during special Dublin party

A SPECIAL appearance by Mickey Harte has ‘brought immense joy’ to a Tyrone native who is currently receiving palliative care at a hospital in Dublin.

Last month, Tyrone Association of Dublin’s esteemed member, Patricia Devlin, was honoured with a heartfelt celebration at St Francis Hospice in Blanchardstown to recognise her remarkable spirit and contributions to various charities she has volunteered with.

The festivities furthered honoured her works with TAD and celebrated her life.

Surrounded by her loving family, close friends, and fellow members of TAD, Patricia, who is originally from Glenlark but who has lived in Dublin since the 1970s, enjoyed an afternoon filled with warmth and laughter.

Adding an unforgettable touch to the day was the surprise appearance of Mickey Harte, who attended by special invitation.

Mickey’s presence brought immense joy to Patricia and to all who attended the proceedings.

The gathering was a beautiful tribute to Patricia, commemorating not only her remarkable life but also the strong bonds of friendship, support, and community that she has helped foster over the years.

The Tyrone Association of Dublin extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make the day so meaningful and especially to the team at St Francis Hospice for their compassion and care.