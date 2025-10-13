People get the chance to make a difference at Omagh event

COMMUNITY spirit was on full display as the Omagh Volunteer Centre hosted its annual Volunteer Recruitment Fair at the town’s library, bringing together charities, local groups, and members of the public eager to make a difference.

The event aimed to connect people who want to help with organisations in need of support, offering visitors the chance to explore volunteering roles across a wide range of sectors.

Among those taking part were Together with Solace, Home Start, Oxfam, Omagh Spires Special Olympics Club, 5 Star, the B-Friend Hub, the Royal National Institute for Deaf People, and Threshold, each showcasing the opportunities available within their organisations.

Martin Cassidy, Volunteer Coordinator at Omagh Volunteer Centre, described volunteering as “life-changing” for both those who give their time and those who benefit from their efforts.

“Volunteering really does change people’s lives — both for those who volunteer and those who are helped by volunteers,” Martin said.

“It can help you gain new skills, meet new people, test the water for a career change, or give something back to a cause you truly believe in.”

Martin added that the Recruitment Fair is a “brilliant way” for people to discover opportunities and connect directly with organisations.

“Today is a unique chance to speak directly to so many groups and make connections that can change lives,” he said.

“Volunteering can be flexible – some roles are regular, others more ad hoc – so there really is something for everyone.”

He also extended his thanks to all those who took part.

“I want to thank everyone who came along today – whether they’re from an organisation or charity, or simply someone looking to volunteer.”

Among the groups highlighting their work was Sow and Grow, represented by Liam Mimnagh, who spoke about how volunteering with the organisation can be both healing and rewarding.

“These events are a great way to reach out to the public and find volunteers who want to get involved,” Liam said.

“Sow and Grow connects people with nature and the environment — it’s rewarding showing others how to plant their own food and helping them feel good about themselves again, especially those recovering from traumatic injuries.”

Omagh Spires Special Olympics Club also took part, appealing for volunteers to help across a range of sports, including football, swimming, athletics, and bocce.

“We need volunteers for all sorts of positions,” said Siobhan from the club.

“As a sports organisation, we rely on a large team of people to keep things running smoothly, and we’re hoping to attract a few new faces today.”