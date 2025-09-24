BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

People in Dungannon invited to ‘feel good’ event this weekend

  • 24 September 2025
People in Dungannon invited to ‘feel good’ event this weekend
There will be free health checks at this weekend's event.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 24 September 2025
Less than a minute

AN event is being held in Dungannon this weekend to offer help to people in a range of areas.

The ‘Feel Good Dungannon’ event will be held at the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

People will be able to find out about the support and services available locally in the town. Those taking part can avail of free health checks, get advice on services, funding and finances, and take part in fun family activities and taster sessions.

Advertisement

Among the organisations taking part will be Mid Ulster District Council, Apex, the Housing Executive and the Northern Ireland Executive.

Everyone is welcome to come along on Saturday.

Related posts:

Parishioners go to great heights to save historic Tyrone church Bernadette McAliskey: People power needed to save Lough Neagh Trillick family’s special gift to hospital in memory of James

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn