People in Dungannon invited to ‘feel good’ event this weekend

AN event is being held in Dungannon this weekend to offer help to people in a range of areas.

The ‘Feel Good Dungannon’ event will be held at the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

People will be able to find out about the support and services available locally in the town. Those taking part can avail of free health checks, get advice on services, funding and finances, and take part in fun family activities and taster sessions.

Among the organisations taking part will be Mid Ulster District Council, Apex, the Housing Executive and the Northern Ireland Executive.

Everyone is welcome to come along on Saturday.