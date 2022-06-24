People power vital in Castlemurray resolution

RESIDENTS in Castlemurray who have been battling with the Housing Executive for months about anti-social behaviour in the area, secured a victory this week when a fence was erected around garages in the estate.

Back in March, the Chronicle reported that Castlemurray was the scene of numerous incidents of anti-social behaviour where young people were caused a nuisance to residents living next to the garages, by drinking, lighting fires, and mouthing off to anyone who dared challenge them among other things.

The residents had tried to engage with council and the Housing Executive in an attempt to obtain fencing next to the garages, therefore stopping any young people gathering near them. A meeting was offered by the Housing Executive at their offices with the residents and the PSNI in attendance However, this was deemed unacceptable as residents wanted the Executive to come out and actually see for themselves where the problem lay, with the Executive’s refusal to do so resulting in a stalemate.

People Before Profit (PBP)’s Carol Gallagher, a long-standing champion of the Castlemurray residents, believes ‘people power’ was the catalyst behind the success.

She explained, “People power changed their mind. PBP and the residents have been continuing to press the Housing Executive to act at the Castlemurray garages citing health and safety grounds as a reason for new secure fencing.

“This is a great success for community activism at a grassroots level. PBP activists were only too happy to play our part in supporting the residents and advocating for these security measures in the estate. Despite the issue ongoing for a number of years, we had no intention of giving it up and find it heartening to see residents’ persistence finally paying off.”

One resident, who asked not to be named, also expressed delight at the new security measures, saying, “We are incredibly pleased to have secured the fence which has resulted in not as many young people hanging about the garages anymore – so it looks like the fence is doing the job for which it was meant. I do not know exactly why it took the Executive so long to do this, perhaps they were unwilling to engage until the owner of the land could be verified. We would like to thank Ivan Barr, Carol and Damian Gallagher and Mrs Mason of the Housing Executive for their support in resolving the matter.”