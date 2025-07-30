Picnic event at Grange Park celebrates work of Omagh songwriter

ALL teddy bears great and small descended upon the Grange Park on Saturday as part of an adorable event to celebrate the beloved children’s song ‘The Teddy Bears’ Picnic’ written by Omagh’s own Jimmy Kennedy.

Crowds of little ones picked out their favourite teddies for the – now annual –free family event packed with engaging activities, music and entertainment.

The occasion featured a fantastic afternoon of live performances, including St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band, and a singalong with Tom Sweeney’s ‘Tots and Teddy’ performance and the Hungarian Saturday School beautifully performed Jimmy Kennedy’s acclaimed song while encouraging everyone to sing along.

Advertisement

Other activities throughout the day included Interactive games with Hunter West; sports and fun with coaches from Omagh Leisure Complex Summer Camp; storytelling sessions with Libraries NI; an educational Tree Trail and Bug Hunt led by the Council’s Biodiversity and Climate Change Team; arts and crafts including Thai Arts NI’s fan-making workshop, sand art with Natalie in the Light Box, creative fun with Wheel Works Art Cart and visits from summer-themed characters, face painting, hula hoops and bubbles.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of on-site food vendors, free goodies and useful information provided by community partners, and Refiil NI’s rehydration vehicle ensured that participants of all ages stayed hydrated.

Organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, ‘Teddy Bears’ Picnic’ was supported by Apex, Arbour, Radius and Alpha Housing Associations through the Housing for All Shared Housing Programme.