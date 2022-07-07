Plan for new bird watching hide

MID Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering an application to build a replacement bird hide near the Washingbay Centre on the shores of Lough Neagh.

Lodged by D-on Architects on behalf of the applicant, the Lough Neagh Partnership, the application seeks permission to build a proposed replacement bird hide at a site adjacent to the Washingbay Centre on the Ballybeg Road.

According to the RIBA Stage 2 report submitted as part of the application the project aims to raise public awareness of the importance of Lough Neagh as a site for resident and overwintering birds, provide more opportunity for birdwatching and to make birdwatching more accessible to a wider cross section of the community.

It explains the current hide is a covered viewing area immediately adjacent the water but separated from the Lough by a reed bed.

“It is proposed the new hide is located further into the Lough to provide a better viewing location,” states the report.

“The hide had been proposed as an open fronted hide maximising the potential viewing angle to the east while softening its visual impact on the surroundings.”

According to the report, the proposed bird hide will be curved to allow views looking both south and east and will have a short raised accessible pathway similar to a pontoon.

Services within the bird hide will be limited with photovoltaic panels on the roof charging an enclosed battery within the building to provide for some lighting and phone charging, according to the report.

Any surface water collected as a result of this development will be disposed of via a soakway from green sedum roof.

The development is not anticipated to add to the number of vehicles visiting the site on a daily basis should see a further three people visit the site each day.

Lodged on Thursday, June 23, the application was verified on Wednesday, June 29 and Council is targeting a decision date of Wednesday, October 12.