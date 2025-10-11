Plaque unveiled in Gortin in memory of police officers

A MARBLE plaque dedicated to police officers past and present has been unveiled in Gortin.

The RUCGC Association in Omagh held a dedication service in Lower Badoney Parish Church on Sunday honour all those who have served – and continue to serve – in policing the local community.

Among those in attendance were the Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone, Robert Scott KCVO OBE, High Sheriff Allan Duncan, Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck, James Baxter, and Stephen White OBE, Chair of the RUCGC Association, along with members of the congregation.

Following the service, which was led by Rev Ivan Dinsmore, the new marble plaque was formally unveiled in the church.

Former MLA and RUCGC Association chairman Ross Hussey said, “To date we have dedicated memorial stones, and in some cases Royal Ulster Constabulary crests, in the following churches in towns and villages where there was an RUC station – Ballygawley, Castlederg, Cookstown, Dromore, Fintona, Newtownstewart, Omagh St Columba’s and Trinity Presbyterian, Plumbridge, Sixmilecross (for Beragh and Carrickmore stations), and now Gortin.

“We are in the process of trying to arrange similar dedications in Drumquin, Mountfield and Trillick, which will complete all stations in the Omagh District.”

He added, “I must put on record my thanks to the committee of the Omagh Branch, and to the support of the local Ulster Defence Regiment Association and local Royal British Legions.

“It is marvellous to see the standards on parade.”