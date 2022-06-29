Play facility redevelopment ‘long overdue’ for Clady

A CLADY mother has welcomed news that the village’s play park is to be put forward for what she sees as a ‘sorely needed’ upgrade.

Ann-Marie Owens, whose three-year-old daughter Rhea has Down Syndrome, has branded the park a ‘disgrace’ saying it needs to be renovated so it can be used, not just by Rhea but by all the children of the community.

Ms Owens explained, “It’s not a park at all, not one that can be used anyway. We have a slide and that’s it. The whole place is overgrown with weeds and very little maintenance, if any, is done on it.

Advertisement

“What little we have in the park is second hand, having been donated to us 20 years ago. In those 20 years the park has gone to rack and ruin and it’s high time the children of Clady got a play park which they richly deserve.”

SDLP councillor Steven Edwards recently put four playparks, situated in Glebe, Clady, Killen and Castlederg, forward for regeneration as part of the initial stage of a levelling up funding application.

Of those four, two will be selected with a decision made on which park is successful further down the line. Cllr Edwards explained that the unsuccessful play parks may benefit in the future from an upcoming play and action plan on the horizon.

Ms Owens decision to speak up on the matter echoes the sentiments of other villagers

“I am not the only one who feels this way, of that I am sure. One thing I and many others are thankful for is that the park has not become a hive for drinkers and any type of anti-social behaviour which would have only caused many more issues in the village.”

Asked what she would like to see happen to the Clady facility Ms Owens said, “I just want to see the place given a much-needed improvement.”

Barry Lafferty, secretary of the Clady Cross Community Development Association echoed Ms Owens concerns while taking a swipe at council, saying, “We have been listing this play park for redevelopment since the Association’s foundation. It is absolutely no longer fit for purpose nor function. The park is outdated, and our children deserve more. Rural communities are always the ones that suffer, and we are fed up getting hand-me-downs and crumbs from council. Our rural communities deserve the same input large towns have received in recent times.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that officers are aware of the issues at Clady playpark, and the deficit of play facilities in some rural and urban areas.

“As part of a recent audit of play provision right across the City and District, a number of sites have been identified as needing investment due to poor play value. Council is currently working on an ongoing basis to identify the resources needed to deliver the required facilities to ensure children right across Derry and Strabane can access good quality play amenities in their areas. Council is committed to delivering on the objectives set out in its recently drafted Play Plan which is the result of widespread consultation across all community areas.”