Pomeroy to host Féile Ghaeltacht Thír Eoghain

NOW in its 12th year, Féile Ghaeltacht Thír Eoghain is an enriching social and cultural experience focusing on Irish language and culture.

The Institute of Irish Leadership, Pomeroy are in preparation for the 12th annual Irish language and cultural course.

Eagraí Imeachta/Event Organiser, Kathleen Burns told the UlsterHerald, “We are all really looking forward to Féile Ghaeltacht Thír Eoghain 2023. We have decided to have a three-day course this year focused on Irish language and culture.

“This is a great opportunity for Gaeilgeoirí of all abilities, whether you only have a cúpla focail (a few words) or if you are líofa (fluent), Féile Ghaeltacht Thír Eoghain is accommodating to all!”

Féile Ghaeltacht Thír Eoghain will run from July 5-7, and will take place at 20 The Diamond, Pomeroy, with informative and interesting Irish language classes and cultural events each day.

To register interest, emai ‘kathleenburnsiil@googlemail.com’, or check out Institute of Irish Leadership, Pomeroy, for more information.