Popular Omagh man’s life was ‘marked by kindness’

TRIBUTES have been paid to Gerard Majella (Jella) Convey, a devoted husband, father, grandfather – and a recognisable face to many in Omagh through his work at the town’s Asda store.

Jella, as he was affectionately known, passed away peacefully at his home in Coolnagard Grove. While he spent his days collecting trolleys at Asda, those who knew him best said his true work was with people, always ready with a laugh, a chat, or a listening ear for customers and colleagues alike.

He shared 43 years of marriage with his wife Jackie and was a proud father to Michael, Sarah, Cahal and Shareen, and a cherished grandfather to Conan and Kaiden.

He is also survived by his siblings Jim, Tony, Charlie, Frank, Pat, Tommy, Christopher, Martin, Dorothy, Teresa, Christine, Tina and Celine, and was predeceased by his brother Eddie and sister Esther.

At his Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Fr Kevin McElhennon spoke warmly of a man whose life was marked by kindness, generosity, and a love of simple pleasures.

“What struck me was how Jella took such pleasure in the simple things,” Fr McElhennon said.

“He loved to share, was generous and kind, and clung to people, not possessions.

“His wages always went back into the household, and he gave freely to others whenever he could.”

Mr Convey was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, son-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and the wide circle of friends who knew him as both neighbour and friend.