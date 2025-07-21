Popular Omagh woman remembered for her caring nature

HUNDREDS of mourners have attended a Requiem Mass in memory of a “kind and gentle” former Omagh school classroom assistant at the weekend.

On Saturday, mourners filled out Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, in memory of Rosemary McCullagh, who passed away on July 17 following a short illness.

She was the dearly beloved wife to the late Kieran McCullagh, beloved mother to Veronica, Paul, Linda, and Keira and a cherished sister to Mick, Philomena, Patricia, Seamus, Liam, Kieran and Evelyn.

Rosemary was also the much loved granny to Matthew, Jamie, John, Mary Rose, and Claire.

Opening the Mass, Fr Eugene Hassan said, “Today (Saturday) we hold in our hearts the shock and the sadness of Rosemary’s sudden passing, so soon after the illness, her recent diagnosis and not long after the family’s loss of her beloved husband Kieran in December, 2022.

“As we gather for this requiem mass we bring with us gratitude as well as sadness. Gratitude of Rosemary’s life, her faith, her love for her family, her caring nature and her constant generosity.

“This church is very full, which shows just how popular and a well known person Rosemary was and how well known her family are.”

Reflecting on her life, Fr Hassan continued, “Rosemary was born in Claudy, Derry, in October 1952 and her life was marked by faith and resilience.

“She was a carer, her family called her a ‘homemaker’, a classroom assistant at Sacred Heart College and many children benefited from her kindness, support her gentle encouragement and her smile.

“Rosemary always looked out for everyone, but not for herself – a powerful witness to the love she carried for others,” said Fr Hassan.

Following Mrs McCullagh’s passing, Sacred Heart College posted a glowing tribute on their Facebook page which recognised the former classroom assistant’s ’compassionate care’ over the years.

It read, “Rosemary, the mother of our colleague Kiera McCullagh, dedicated nearly two decades of her life to our College, serving from 2000 to 2019

“Rosemary was not just a staff member; she was a much loved figure in the lives of many pupils.

“Her unwavering commitment and compassionate care made a lasting difference in their education and well-being.

“Her kindness and dedication will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

Following the funeral service , internment took place in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.