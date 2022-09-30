Positive Ageing Month will help tackle loneliness in Mid-Ulster

DURING October, Positive Ageing Month will celebrate the contribution that Mid Ulster’s older citizens make to their local communities.

With a mix of events to enable older people to connect both virtually through online events and physically there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry welcomed the extensive programme of in-person and online events throughout the month, which she said will help tackle loneliness and isolation.

“This programme of events is focused on decreasing the sense of isolation and loneliness that many older people feel,” said Cllr Corry.

“Our Mid Ulster older people’s population size is increasing every year and with that comes the need for increased support around issues of health, well-being, financial advice, cost of living issues and even drop-in hearing clinics which are all covered and on offer in this great timetable of free events.”

The programme starts on International Day of Older Persons, on Saturday, October 1 with the launch of the Food for Life ‘Get Together’ Christmas Small Grants Scheme.

Mid Ulster based activities include a free series of sessions held by the Council’s Age Friendly Co-ordinator on falls awareness and prevention and Chatty Walks with the Council’s Live Active NI Recreation Officer at Dungannon Park and Manor House in Moneymore, as well as Better Connected Fitness sessions online and in Dungannon Leisure Centre. Other events such as a cost-of-living workshop and drop-in hearing clinics will also be available.

A wide range of free online sessions is also available to attend, covering topics such as Pension advice, Carers Information Support programme, TV Licensing Scam Awareness talks, and Energy Efficiency in the Home.

To find out more, including what’s happening throughout the month, visit: https://www.midulstercouncil.org/positiveageingmonth2022.