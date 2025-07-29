Power of community change explored at special event in Omagh

THE ‘Connecting Communities’ Roadshow rolled into Omagh last week, inviting local people to get hands-on with environmental action and discover the power of community-led change.

Organised by Live Here Love Here – the North’s largest civic pride campaign – the event brought together members of the public, local politicians and a host of organisations united in their mission to create cleaner, greener, and more connected communities.

Attendees explored opportunities to get involved in a wide range of environmental projects, such as the Big Spring Clean.

“This was a fantastic opportunity for the public to get involved with volunteering in nature,” said Martin Cassidy, Volunteer Coordinator at Omagh Volunteer Centre.

“We wanted to promote environmental volunteering opportunities in the community and showcase the support we offer to volunteer-led organisations and individuals.”

Community groups, sporting organisations and charities, including Guide Dogs NI, Volunteer Now, True Harvest Seeds, Eco-Schools, Ulster GAA and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, were also on hand to connect with residents and encourage grassroots action.

Among them was Ulster GAA, there to promote its innovative Sporting Nature Project – a collaboration with RSPB NI and NI Water that supports biodiversity and water conservation across 30 GAA clubs.

“We are here today to speak about the Sporting Nature Project, which is funded through the National Lottery and has been running since September,” explained Fionntan O’Dowd, Project Manager at Ulster GAA.

“The project promotes awareness and focuses on biodiversity. We hope this will bring about physical and behavioural change and deliver long-term sustainable cultural change in the GAA club and community landscape.”

Several Tyrone clubs have already joined the initiative, including Augher St Macartan’s, Beragh Red Knights, Dungannon Thomas Clarkes and Éire Óg Carrickmore.

Lynda Surgenor, manager at Live Here Love Here, expressed pride in the community’s growing environmental movement.

“We’re excited to return with our Connecting Communities events to help people take positive action for the environment in their local area,” she said.

“These events are an important way for us to showcase the impact already being made in communities through the Live Here Love Here campaign and inspire others to get involved to make a lasting difference.”

She continued, “Getting out in the great outdoors and engaging in light physical activity such as a litter pick or planting can improve our mood and reduce stress.

“Volunteering also brings people together and builds stronger, more resilient communities.”

The event was also supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, whose chair, Cllr Barry McElduff, praised the campaign’s impact.

Cllr McElduff said, “The Council is proud to support the Live Here Love Here ‘Connecting Communities’ Roadshow as it arrives in Omagh. These events empower people to take meaningful environmental action while strengthening community spirit.

“I encourage everyone to attend and discover how they can play a part in building a cleaner, greener, and more connected district for us all.”