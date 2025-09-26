President calls in for a surprise visit to Fintona Credit Union

IT’S not every day you receive a phone call from a President – but that’s exactly what happened recently when Leanne Maguire, manager of Fintona Credit Union, picked up the phone to hear from Brendan Jenkins, president of the Irish League of Credit Unions.

Mr Jenkins had learned of the bi-monthly meetings hosted in Fintona Credit Union since 2024, where managers from across Tyrone and Fermanagh gather to share views and experiences. The initiative, started by Ms Maguire, has been a great success, and word clearly reached the League President, who asked if he could attend in person.

On the day of his visit, 35 representatives from 23 local credit unions were present.

As John Murray, PRO of Fintona Credit Union, explained: “Normally the president of the Irish League of Credit Unions is invited to an official opening or a special anniversary event.

“It’s truly unique for the president to request to attend a managers’ meeting.”

Following the event, Ms Maguire said, “We were delighted the president took time out of his busy schedule to attend.

“It shows how much he values the work being done by managers across the country. It’s a day that will live long in the memory.”