Priests moved from Tyrone parishes as part of clerical changes

BISHOP Donal McKeown has announced clerical changes for the Diocese of Derry.
The changes, which will impact Tyrone parishes, below will be effective from Saturday, August 30.
- Rev John McDevitt, PP Steelstown and Adm Culmore to be PP Clonmany and PP Culdaff
- Rev Sean O’Donnell, CC Three Patrons, to be PP Melmount and PP Sion Mills
- Rev Declan McGeehan, CC Cappagh, to be PP Steelstown and Adm Culmore
- Rev Malachy Gallagher, CC Melmount and CC Sion Mills, to be CC Cappagh
- Rev Stephen Ward, CC Long Tower, to be CC Three Patrons
- Rev Peter O’Kane, ceasing his diocesan role as Training in Evangelisation and Adult Faith Formator and becoming lecturer, St Patrick’s College, Maynooth
- Rev Michael Doherty, PP Melmount and PP Sion Mills, to retire
- Rev Charles Logue, CC Clonca, to retire
- Rev Kevin Doherty, on loan from the Archdiocese of Dublin, Adm Clonmany and Adm Culdaff, to return to ministry in the Archdiocese of Dublin
