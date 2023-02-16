Principal ‘deeply proud’ of award-winning pupils

ST Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry recently played host to an awards ceremony which saw a group of Year 14 Holy Cross students receive prestigious awards dedicated to Pope John Paul II.

The awards present a faith achievement for young people between the ages of 16 and 18.

The Strabane students attended the ceremony along with their vice-principal, Patricia Devine. Schools from all across the Derry Diocese packed into the cathedral.

Guest speaker was director of the Youth Ministry Team (YMT), Melany Francisco-Lawless, who presented the awards with Bishop Donal McKeown.

Nine students from Holy Cross collected Gold Award medals.

The Gold Award, which is run by the Diocese, celebrates young people from all across the world who have undertaken valuable volunteer work within their parish. To achieve the award, participants must partake in parish involvement and develop greater social awareness for one hour a week over the course of 20 weeks and allow time for personal reflection on their achievements after completion of every weekly task.

Holy Cross principal, Ciaran Johnston, said he was “deeply proud” of the students for their achievement in attaining the awards.