Programme ‘will address disability employment gaps’ in Mid Ulster

A NEW programme has been launched in Mid Ulster to increase the number of people with disabilities in paid employment with targets focusing on employment of people long term within local employers.

The Employer Led Disability Inclusion Programme kicked off on Saturday which was International Day of Disabled Persons.

The Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership (LMP) say that as well as engaging with prominent Mid Ulster employers to improve their understanding of disability needs in the workplace, the programme will raise awareness of the benefits of tapping into an under-utilised labour pool and to create a number of job opportunities that are suited to employees with a long-term disability or health condition.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry, highlighted the real need to improve disability access to employment.

“Mid Ulster has one of the highest disability employment gaps of any Council region here, and this programme will connect employers with people living with disability for the mutual benefit of all,” said the councillor.

The Cedar Foundation have been appointed as delivery agent for this programme. Cedar has been supporting individuals and families living with disability, autism and brain injury here since 1941.

Cedar Spokesperson Peter Wilson said, “Cedar is delighted to be working with the Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership on this programme. We look forward to engaging with local employers to support people with disabilities and health conditions to take up and sustain a range of employment opportunities.”

Applications for employers who would like to join the programme are now open and close on December 9. To request an Expression of Interest Form, please email Peter Wilson at p.wilson@cedar-foundation.org. The recruitment of eligible participants will be ongoing until end of January 2023. If you would like to participate in the programme, or would like further information contact p.wilson@cedar-foundation.org Labour Market Partnerships, which create targeted employment action plans for council areas, are funded by the Dept for Communities, and allow for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.