Programme ‘will address disability employment gaps’ in Mid Ulster

  • 13 December 2022
Programme ‘will address disability employment gaps’ in Mid Ulster
Pictured with Cllr. Córa Corry, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council at the launch of the Mid Ulster LMP Employer Led Disability Inclusion Programme are (L  R), Róisín Sloan, Deputy Director Employability Programmes, Department for Communities; Julie McKeown, Vice Chair of Mid Ulster LMP; Kieran Molloy, Head of Employability, The Cedar Foundation; and Peter Wilson, Service Manager, The Cedar Foundation.
WeAre Tyrone - 13 December 2022
