HUNDREDS of pupils from Tyrone enjoyed an unforgettable day of science, fun, and environmental learning as TV scientist Mark ‘The Science Guy’ Langtry brought his ‘Water Warriors’ event to Omagh’s Strule Arts Centre.

Known for making science accessible and exciting, Mark captivated local students with an action-packed variety of scientific experiments and interactive onstage competitions involving students and teachers from schools across the Foyle and Carlingford catchment areas, keeping the audience engaged and energised throughout.

Hosted by Loughs Agency, Water Warriors returned for its third consecutive year, delivering a blend of scientific exploration, entertainment, and environmental awareness.

With live demonstrations and interactive competitions, pupils were buzzing with excitement as they delved into the vital role of water in our ecosystems.

Loughs Agency chief executive Sharon McMahon said, “This initiative plays a vital role in educating local schoolchildren about critical environmental issues, including climate change, pollution, and biodiversity.

“By engaging young people through hands-on activities and educational games, we’re helping to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.

“Seeing their enthusiasm and commitment is a true testament to the impact of this programme.”

The ‘Water Warriors’ series was also hosted in Warrenpoint Town Hall and Derry’s Millennium Forum, expanding its reach to students across the Foyle and Carlingford regions.

The ‘Marine Machine’ Roadshow, an immersive trailer with an interactive discovery tank, has been travelling to schools in the Foyle and Carlingford areas in the last few months, allowing children to explore local river species and engage in biodiversity games to address climate change.

For more information on Water Warriors and upcoming events, visit Loughs Agency’s website and social media channels.