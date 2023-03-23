Pupils’ St Patrick’s Day showcase viewed all around the world

A video of pupils from Sacred Heart College playing music in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day has proved a hit on social media, reaching over 222,000 people from all corners of the world.

The clip, which was expertly assembled by students studying A-Level Media Studies at the school under the supervision of their teacher, Stephen Nugent, boasted 4,700 likes, over 300 comments and 1,000 shares.

The excellent showcase of Iish dance, song and music was viewed in countries such as America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and many parts of Europe too.

Commenting on the performance, Shona O’Hagan, head of music, said, “The Sacred Heart College community are extremely proud of the fantastic performances on display in our St Patrick’s Day showcase.

“It has made a lasting impression on many people locally and globally and we are so thankful for all the amazing support, encouragement and positivity that has come from this.

Four students involved in the showcase voiced their thoughts on the success of the video.

Erin McDaid, a Year 12 at Sacred Heart College said, “I am currently with Omagh Youth and Community Choir and Sacred Heart College Choir. This has helped grow my confidence as it is a creative outlet, supporting my preparation for auditions and competing in local competitions.”

Keelan Duffy, a Year 8 student said, “We were all very excited about the success of the St Patrick’s Day video and all the positive comments have been great to read.”

Sarah McNamee, who is currently in Year 12 said, “It is mind blowing to know so many people around the world have seen our video. I never thought it would spread so far. I am very proud of my Irish heritage, and I believe that is very important to keep Irish traditions alive at home and around the world.”

And finally, Bella McNabb, a year 9 pupil said, “I love playing the tin whistle and flute and I feel so proud when I perform as part of the Sacred Heart College Irish Traditional Group. My mum is originally from Nepal and she loves listening to me play Irish music. She was so proud that so many people around the world enjoyed our St Patrick’s Day showcase.”