A FESTIVE raffle organizsd by a dedicated Gortin podiatrist, Edel Kerlin, has raised an impressive £13,000 to bring joy to children in need during the Christmas season.

The event, held at Mossey’s Bar in Gortin, was a resounding success, brimming with generosity, community spirit, and excitement as over 50 fantastic prizes were up for grabs.

Edel, the driving force behind the initiative, expressed heartfelt gratitude to local businesses and individuals for their overwhelming support.

“The response has been incredible,” she said.

“This community always comes together when it matters most, and I’m thrilled to see so much support for these amazing charities. I want to thank everyone who donated or took part in the raffle, and a special thanks to all the businesses that contributed prizes.”

The proceeds from the event were donated to Digg Deep for Kids and Cash For Kids, two charities dedicated to supporting vulnerable children.

Organisers confirmed that every pound raised was used to purchase gifts for children in need over the festive period.