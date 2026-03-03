Special event in Fivemiletown offers support to women

MORE than 100 women from across Tyrone gathered in Fivemiletown for a special event celebrating International Women’s Day.

The sold-out event took place recently at The Valley Hotel and brought together women from across the district for an evening focused on empowerment, well-being and shared experiences.

Guest speakers included Olympic-winning rower Rebecca Edwards from Caledon and broadcaster, events host and content creator Grainne McCoy, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the beauty industry. Carol Doey served as MC for the event.

Speaking at the gathering, Councillor Frances Burton said the occasion highlighted the importance of supporting and encouraging one another.

“International Women’s Day provides an important opportunity to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women, while also reflecting on the progress still to be made towards equality,” said Cllr Burton.

“It reminds us that when women invest in and support one another – by sharing time, opportunity, encouragement and experience – we all benefit from stronger, more inclusive communities.

“I am delighted that the council is once again showing its support for International Women’s Day by hosting this event here tonight.

“It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where women are supported, empowered and given the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

“By recognising the contributions of women across our district, this event not only celebrates what has been achieved, but also reinforces the importance of women lifting each other up.”

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council said proceeds raised during the evening will go towards Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid, as well as the Chair’s chosen charities, Marie Curie and Hope4U.

“Following the success of this event, the council will host a Women’s Wellness event at The Royal Hotel, Cookstown on Wednesday, March 25. Details of this event will be released on the Council’s website and Facebook page so make sure to get your tickets when they are released shortly.”