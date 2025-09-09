Red phone box in Tyrone to be saved – but another looks set to go

THERE is mixed news in the battle to save historic red phones boxes in Tyrone.

A Building Preservation Order has been served on a phone box on the Dyan Road, Caledon, meaning that while the actual phone apparatus within it is going to be removed, the iconic retro kiosk itself will be sealed and retained – if eventually listed – as a much-loved street fixture.

Aside from the Dyan Road phone box, three other public telephone kiosks are going to be sealed and retained, namely at Grange Road, Cookstown, Killycanavan Road, Ardboe, and Tullyboy Road, Moneymore.

However, on Bovean Road, Dungannon, the phone box is facing removal, unless a community group volunteers to adopt it. A number of other payphones are also facing removal in Mid Ulster.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council’s planning committee, head of Strategic Planning, Melvin Bowman stated: “[Regarding] the BT decision on Mid Ulster’s pay phones removal, members will probably recall that we agreed to issue Building Preservation Notices on four kiosks in the district.

“BT have now confirmed that they will retain the four kiosks on which we served the notice, remove the telephone mechanism and lock the kiosk to prevent misuse.

“There is another stage to go yet, and that’s Historic Environment Division’s (HED) decision as to whether they’re going to list each of the kiosks.

“They would intend to remove them, unless they’re adopted by a local Council or a registered charity if they’re not listed.

“I think I’ll be fairly confident the ones that are minded to be listed probably will be.

“That’s the kiosks on Dyan Road, Caledon, Grange Road, Cookstown, Killycanavan Road, Ardboe, and Tullyboy Road, Moneymore.

“As well as that, the following decisions have been made by BT in relation to kiosks and payphones.

“The Dyan Road one is the one I’ve just referred to. A Building Preservation Notice is served, and it’s going to be subject to HED’s decision.

“On Bovean Road, Dungannon, the telephone kiosk and telephone are to be removed.

“On Cavan Road/Bush [junction], the listed kiosk is to be retained and the telephone to be removed.

“St. Patrick’s Street, Draperstown, the kiosk is to be retained. I think it’s going to be adopted by Workspace, a charitable organisation, and the telephone is to be removed.

“Regarding the Bovean [Road] decision, they’ve extended the time until the end of October, to allow any eligible party to log their interest in terms of looking after that box. So we would suggest that contact be made with BT to get that discussion ongoing.”

To adopt the Bovean Road phone box, interested community groups are asked to email bt.authorisation.team@bt.com