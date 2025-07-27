Residents of Omagh area come together for special celebration

HUNDREDS of past and present residents of O’Kane Park in Omagh have celebrated the 60th anniversary of the estate.

Throughout the past few days, the area has been bouncing with life, young and old, as townsfolk celebrate the close-knit community.

Tuesday especially held an emotional tribute to deceased men Shane Duddy and Niall Devlin following a football tournament.

Advertisement

Two trophies were handed to the families in memory of the men by both junior and senior teams.

Culmore and O’Kane Residents Association secretary Cathie Duddy said the turnout has been a ‘complete knock-out’

“We have just been blown away by the support of the town and the amount of past residents that have come to the events.” Cathie exclaimed.

“We’ve seen people who have moved away fro 20/30 years return and meet up with their childhood and teenage friends, which is just amazing when we’re showing all of the old memories of the park.

“This was all organised by a sub-committee of the park association, who have been planning this monthly right down to weekly since January of this year.

“People who no longer live in the park have returned to help out – even one man who now lives in London,” she said.

“So far it has been so good and so busy, and everyone has been helping out in any ways they can.

Advertisement

“We still have events coming up, from the ‘49 to Beat’ skill-based game night, a street party for the kids on Friday and then our Gala Ball at the Silver Birches on Saturday.

For more information on the remaining events search Culmore and O’Kane Residents Association on Facebook.