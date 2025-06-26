Revealed: The disgusting ‘hot spots’ for dog fouling in Omagh

SOME of Omagh’s most popular walking spots and family areas have been named among the worst hotspots for dog fouling across the district.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed that locations including Sperrin Park, Centenary Park, St Julian’s Park walkway, Campsie Road (leading to the Leisure Centre) and the Dromore Walkway are considered repeat problem areas by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC).

Despite the scale of the issue, enforcement efforts have yielded limited results.

Advertisement

From 2022 to 2025, only 12 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued for to people who did not clean up after their pets – all during a three-month period when a private contractor, WISE, was employed.

A local walker recently contacted the UlsterHerald to complain about the ‘filthy state’ of Omagh’s streets due to dog fouling.

Gemma Regan said, “As someone who enjoys regular walks around Omagh, I’ve been staggered by the sheer amount of dog dirt on our footpaths and public parks.

“It’s unpleasant, unhygienic and completely avoidable. On Monday, there was at least five different piles of dog faeces on the footpath all along the side of Dunnes Stores.

“Could one animal have done all of that?! It’s absolutely disgusting.

“Why can’t more dog owners take responsibility and clean up after their pets?

“Carrying a bag and using it isn’t a big ask. Omagh is a lovely town, but this issue is letting it down.”

Advertisement

The council said that patrols by enforcement officers continue daily across the district, but costs for dog fouling-specific services could not be separated from the wider environmental services budget.

It also confirmed that no money was spent directly on external dog patrols since 2022.