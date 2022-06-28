Revving bikers raise thousands in memory of Basil McKane

AN eye-catching convoy of 150 leather-clad motorbikers, who set forth from Omagh to the glistening North Coast recently, have helped to keep the memories of Basil McKane alive by raising £2,900 for charity.

Putting their pedals to the metal, the large group were taking part in the eighth annual charity motorcycle ride out in honour of the late bike enthusiast of Omagh, this time, in aid of AIr Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Assembling, initially, at the Omagh Bus Depot, the revving riders were greeted with brilliant weather as they enjoyed a hearty breakfast supplied by Neil and Nicola Moody of ‘Good Mood Food’, before enjoying a draw for prizes that were kindly donated by local people and businesses, including Allens Motorcycles, Omagh; Glen Ford; Moto Tempo; the late George Millar and family; Millsport Ducati, Ballymoney; Glenpark Estate; Steven Beckett; and Lisdergan Butchers, while event organisers donated grandstand tickets for the ‘North West 200’.

Before riding into the golden spring sun towards the North Coast, the organisers welcomed all riders who attended, and Damien from Air Ambulance NI gave all in attendance a brief rundown on some of the vital services the Air Ambulance NI has provided to-date.

The bikers’ route consisted of two stops, one in Draperstown and one in Ballymoney, where Millsport Ducati kindly opened their premises and welcomed all riders, and a delicious lunch was organised by Joey’s Bar all for taking part.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, organisers Bill McGrew and Trevor Boggs described feeling ‘overwhelmed’ by the support the ride out received this year, and were keen to express great thanks to everyone who came out in force, for their generosity, and for supporting this worthy charity.