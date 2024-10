A BUNCH of rockers and bikers got together last month and took part in two charity events in Omagh, their fundraising efforts tallying to a combined total of £2,680.

First, on September 14, a good-natured gang of rubber-burning bikers met at the Coach Inn, each making a modest £15 donation towards Omagh Friends of Marie Curie and Air Ambulance NI.

The latter, which requires £2.5m per year to run, has saved the lives of many local motorcyclists since its inception in December 2013.

After handing over their money, the leather-clad convoy set out for an epic ride around the roads of the north west.

Then, on October 4, an evening of burlesque dancing and rock music was held at the Silverbirch Hotel, which received unanimously positive reviews from the dozens of revellers it attracted.

When all was said and done, both events proved a massive success, demonstrated the generosity of local people, and showed the world that being kind and having fun are not mutually exclusive endeavours.

Earlier this week, with the tyre smoke having settled and sore heads well-healed, two ladies involved in the fundraising efforts, Issy Shiels and Bernie Pancott, presented cheques worth £1,345 to Damien McAnespie from Air Ambulance and Paula McLaughlin from Omagh Friends of Marie Curie, respectively.

Also there for the cheque handover was Bernie Pancott’s grandchildren, Sophie and Zoe, whose presence served to make the interaction – and memorialising picture – all the cuter.

To find out more about either charity you can visit their websites, social media pages, or, if you or someone you love is living with cancer or its consequences, you can call Omagh Friends of Marie Curie on 028 8224 9888.