‘Role model’ volunteer receives major honour

A OMAGH woman has been named as one of the UK’s 500 ‘Coronation Champions’ for her amazing volunteer work with the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

Naomi Elkin received the recognition from the new King and Queen as part of the official Coronation celebrations in conjunction with Royal Voluntary Service.

Naomi volunteers with Omagh RDA and her name was put forward by the group for her outstanding work. Almost 5,000 entries were received, with nominations made for individuals aged 14 up to 103.

Naomi impressed judges with her dedication to volunteering through the RDA and the time she spends looking after the horses and helping out and coaching riding lessons.

All ‘Coronation Champions’, including Naomi, were invited to attend one of the official celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle concert or a garden party. They also received a specially-designed, official ‘Coronation Champions’ pin and a certificate signed by the King and Queen.

A spokesperson for the Royal Voluntary Service said, “Each of our ‘Coronation Champions’ displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”

Naomi told the UH that she was both “surprised and pleased” to be one of the 500 ‘Coronation Champions’.

She said, “I was shocked to be named. I knew I’d been nominated for the awards but never thought I would get it. I didn’t think I would get anything because I know so many hardworking volunteers are out there and 5,000 were nominated.

“It was very pleasing to hear I was awarded a certificate and medal. Next week I am going to a special garden party at Hillsborough Castle as well. It has been a brilliant experience so far.”

Naomi’s name was put forward by Mary McGee, group organiser for Omsagh RDA, who said she was a “fantastic volunteer”.

She told the UH, “Naomi has volunteered her time to the organisation to ensure our horses are cared for both morning and evening, groomed and exercised regularly. She helps the charity continue to meet the needs of disabled adults and children and to provide life-changing therapy, achievement and enjoyment.

“She welcome clients with physical and learning difficulties and autism, providing a local service.

“Naomi is seen by many riders as a role model when she competes on her favourite horse, Apollo.

“Her love of the horse is evident as they compete in dressage competition often winning in national competitions.

“Naomi shows the special relationship between people and horses. She represents all that the RDA stand for – inclusion, opportunity, community and competition.”