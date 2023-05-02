Ronan prepares for yet another journey into light

AS local people prepare for the annual ‘Darkness Into Light’ walks this weekend, a Tyrone All-Ireland winning GAA star has spoken about what it means to him.

Ronan McNamee, an ambassador for this year’s event, recalled his own turbulent few years, a time when he struggled with depression to the point where he tried to take his own life.

“Darkness Into Light is a wonderful cause of which I’ve been a part the last few years,” the Aghyaran man said. “I’ve always had an interest, especially coming off the back of my own struggles.”

On Saturday (May 6), thousands of people at locations across the North will once again come together for the annual walk, with the dual aim of raising both money and awareness for mental health charities.

Locally, events begin in darkness in Castlederg and Dromore and continue through the sunrise, symbolising the journey from despair into hope.

“I’ve never been one for opening up a lot,” Ronan continued. “Despite going through counselling I still have a tendency to sit on a lot of stuff but I open up a lot more on how I’m feeling; admittedly it’s a bit strange for me as it’s not something I would have done previously but am working on being better in that respect. These feelings aren’t something which easily go away and, when you do open up, those feelings can be reignited. It’s about keeping on top of it.”

In a 2019 interview, Ronan admitted that he just wanted to “get away from it all,” from family, friends and football. However he now says that his love for sport is something which has really helped him.

“Football has been a massive help in keeping my head straight,” he admitted. “I’ve learned to park the bad feelings a bit more and football has been instrumental in keeping that going. Things like going for a walk or going to the gym, I have one in Omagh that I use, are all things which help keep me going.”

Ronan will once again be taking part in the May 6 walk along with girlfriend Clara, a mental health practitioner, who will be on hand on the day for anyone who wishes to speak afterwards.

He continued, “To be honest I wouldn’t normally share but, I have found since doing the walks, people have become less reluctant to come and speak to me about their own underlying issues…

“I’ve learned that the more you talk about it, the easier it is; this has been a learning curve for me as much as anyone else.”

For more information about the event or to sign up and fundraise, visit www.darknessintolight.com