Rouskey’s ‘great neighbour’ to host health event tomorrow

‘VOLUNTEERING with Rouskey has been my lifeline…” These are the powerful words of award-winning volunteer Bridie McCullagh who has diligently organised a special ‘Respiratory Awareness Day’ in her dear village of Rouskey, despite her own challenges living with a chronic respiratory condition.

Taking place tomorrow, Friday, October 24, at the Rouskey Community Centre at 1pm, Bridie, chair of Rouskey Community and Development Association (RCDA), says that this important informative event is dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for individuals living with respiratory conditions and their families.

The event’s packed itinerary will feature members of the Western Trust’s Omagh community respiratory team; the Western Trust’s pulmonary rehabilitation physiotherapist, Clare McClintock; and a representative of Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke.

It will further see the Western Trust’s health improvement team delve into the importance of mental health, nutrition, physical activity, chronic disease management, smoking cessation, while the event’s closing remarks will be made by the respiratory consultant of Altnagelvin, Mr Martin Kelly.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald this week, Bridie said that living with a chronic respiratory condition is ‘a journey marked with unpredictability’.

“For many of us, including myself, each day – and even each hour – can bring a different set of challenges,” Bridie said.

“I’ve had a respiratory condition all of my life, but it has become worse over the last 20 years.

“Fatigue and breathlessness are frequent companions.”

And while medication, such as low-dose steroids, helps Bridie maintain a baseline of health, there are still days when even the simplest tasks feel insurmountable for her.

“On good days, when I can walk freely or complete something meaningful, my heart sings,” Bridie described. “I’m someone who thrives on getting things done, so it’s deeply frustrating when my body doesn’t cooperate.”

Yet Bridie, who recently won the very first ‘Great Neighbour’ award for services to the community at the BBC’s ‘Making a Difference’ awards, never stops seeking ways to improve her health; whether that be through therapies, medical support, or lifestyle adjustments.

“Volunteering at RCDA allows me to contribute when I’m able and gives me a sense of purpose and focus,” she said. “It’s incredibly important for my wellbeing.

“And I am so lucky to have such incredible volunteers to work alongside with at Rouskey Community Centre.

“I’m also fortunate to receive excellent care from the team at Gortin Medical Centre and from Dr Martin Kelly, my respiratory consultant at Altnagelvin. Their support has been instrumental in helping me manage my condition.”

Bridie remains a passionate advocate for respiratory health as she believes it’s vital for the public to understand how chronic respiratory conditions affect people on a daily basis – not just physically, but emotionally and mentally.

“Respiratory conditions can be daunting and isolating for those who suffer from them,” Bridie continued.

“However, tomorrow’s Respiratory Awareness Day in Rouskey seeks to alleviate some of this fear by fostering an environment of support and understanding.

“Attendees can expect to gain insights, share experiences, and connect with others who understand their struggles.

“My friends, family, and those who truly know me understand that I don’t let my condition define me,” Bridie added.

“I strive to make the most of every day, and I hope that by sharing my story, others will feel seen, supported, and inspired to keep going no matter the obstacles.”

Join Bridie and RCDA tomorrow at the Rouskey Community Centre at 1pm to promote respiratory awareness locally.

To register this event or just come along, email:rouskeycommunity@yahoo.com or call on Bridie 07591047556.