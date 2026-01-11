‘Run for Enda’ programme returns to Omagh for 11th year

RUNNERS from throughout the area will once again be converging on Youth Sport Omagh next Tuesday (January 13), for the start of the ever-popular ‘Run for Enda’ programme.

Now in its 11th year, the programme will see runners of all ages and abilities at the Youth Sport Complex on Cookstown Road each Tuesday night for the coming 12 weeks or so.

As well as building towards the Omagh Half Marathon at the end of March, the programme will also help in preparations for the Omagh CBS Run, the Bundoran 10 Miles and other events coming up in the next few months.

Peter Dolan, of the Enda Dolan Foundation, is anticipating a good turnout of runners, coaches and volunteers.

“We are very thankful for the great turnout of runners who come along to the running programme each year. The support of our coaches and volunteers is also very much appreciated,” he said.

“This is the 11th year of the ‘Run for Enda’ programme and it is, as always, open to people of all ages and abilities. It has gone from strength-to-strength during that time, and we are really looking forward to another season.

“Over those years, very many people have been helped towards reaching their potential, and their health and wellbeing goals. We in ‘Run for Enda’ have also gained in experience and will be delighted to welcome new runners and, of course, those who have taken part in the programme previously.

“It is always an enjoyable programme and one which is looked forward to by everyone participating.”

In addition to the weekly Tuesday night sessions at Youth Sport Omagh, a social running programme takes place on a Thursday night and then a third session of preparation on Saturday morning.

The cost for the 12 weeks is £30, registration begins next Tuesday night at 6pm and all are welcome to attend.