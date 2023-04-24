This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Sacred Heart teacher wins highest honour at competition in Dublin

  • 24 April 2023
The SHC Savers team applaud Mrs Corrigan (Head of Technology & Design) who won the Top Team Coach / Mentor throughout the island of Ireland. Her outstanding enthusiasm and inspiration to her SHC Savers Team was noted by the VIP judges. JasMc2
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 24 April 2023
