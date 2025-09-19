Sad passing of well-known street preacher in Omagh

THE funeral has taken place of Charles Rippey Kerr, a familiar figure in Omagh where he was often seen preaching on Market Street with his little dog by his side.

Mr Kerr (68), of McClay Park, passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital on Monday, September 8.

He was the beloved father of Matthew and Luke, son of the late Robert and Lily, and brother of Ruth, Frances, Robin, June and the late Leslie.

A Service of Thanksgiving was held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home, led by Reverend Graham Hare, who welcomed a large gathering of family, friends and members of the community.

“I’ve never seen this place so full, and that is just a reflection of Charlie’s reach,” Rev Hare said. “The word ‘character’ certainly describes the life he lived.

“I have only seen Charlie sitting down about four times in my life; he was always walking – never dandering. Sometimes he would stop to chat, sometimes it would be a minute or two… or a full sermon. You just never knew.”

The minister also recalled Mr Kerr’s love of nature and animals. “From the earliest days of his sons’ memories they remembered his love for nature – tending to plants, going to the beach and loving all of the animals. That love followed him right to the very end.”

Mr Kerr was later cremated at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co Cavan.