‘Sadie’s Superdraw’ will help spay dogs in Serbia

AN Omagh pet, who has endured homelessness,broken bones and surgeries, is, once again, continuing to spread her positivity – as, at the end of the month, she will be helping her owner host a very important draw in aid of spaying dogs in Serbia.

Sadie, a golden Labrador, was crowned the ‘Nose of Tralee’ at the all-Ireland competition final in August last year, after winning the hearts of the judges with her never-say-die attitude, and heartbreaking story, which includes being in agony and left-for-dead on Serbian streets.

Sadie’s winnings included a Tesco voucher worth €500, and with this money, her owner, Lynda Hill, has purchased an electrical bundle featuring a number of helpful household items, which she will soon be raffling off to one lucky winner with the noble aim of spaying 100 dogs in Serbia.

The winner-takes-all prize in ‘Sadie’s Superdraw’ includes an air fryer; an Amazon Fire tablet; a cordless hoover; a slow cooker; Bluetooth headphones; an iron; and a kettle.

Lynda, who rescued Sadie a number of years ago, says that the pawsome pooch is “determined to live life to the full.”

“Sadie is just one amazing wee dog, who has so much love to give despite everything,” she said.

“She regularly visits elderly people, people battling with disabilities, and many who are struggling with loneliness.

‘On top of that, Sadie continues to inspire people to support animals in need.

“Because of this, and because February is ‘National Spay Month’, in Sadie’s honour, we are hoping to raise enough money to spay 100 dogs in Serbia.

“This, undoubtedly, will stop hundreds more puppies being born only to suffer and die.

“As it only takes £20 to spay a dog in Serbia, with every penny going to the dogs, every four entries will cover one spay.”

l ‘Sadie’s Superdraw’ will take place on Tuesday, February 28. Entries to the draw are £5 each, and can be made by calling in to Canine Care, or via PayPal to ‘info@animalsupporttrust.com’. Please comment ‘Sadie’ when placing your entry using PayPal.