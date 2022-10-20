Sadness as 200 year-old tree in Brackaville is felled

“And when I see the chestnut tree, my eyes with tears do fill, for I feel no shame I’m home again in lovely Brackaville” (‘My Lovely Brackaville’ by Seamus Sweeney).

THE felling of the huge chestnut tree at Kettle Lane in Brackaville last week has evoked many memories for generations of local people.

Close to the local primary school and church, tens of thousands of people passed by the great tree over the decades.

It is believed the tree was 200 years old and local historians also say it was a Mass Rock site during Penal Times when Catholics gathered in secret to attend Mass.

It is also the spot that MP Tom Kettle spoke when standing for parliament. He was MP for East Tyrone from 1906 to 1910 at Westminster.

The end of the old chestnut tree brought back many more recent memories for local residents.

Nearby Coalisland Primate Dixon Memorial, Primary School released a statement that read: “So, so strange looking down School Lane. The chestnut tree that had stood for over 200 years on the corner of Kettle Lane and the Brackaville Road has gone. The giant tree was a really important part of community and school heritage. It features prominently on our Primate Dixon crest. Generation upon generation of children played below it and gathered chestnuts there every year.

“But for well over ten years now there has not been a leaf on the tree never mind a chestnut. Still so sad to see it no longer there. Not just the end of an era – but of many eras.”

The sentiments were echoed by many on social media and there are calls now for a memorial seat or some other landmark where the old chestnut tree stood for so long.