“HE loved people, and he was loyal, kind, and always laughing.” These were the heartfelt words of the McGrane family as they paid tribute to Sean McGrane, a well-known local businessman and former president of Strabane Chamber of Commerce, who passed away at the age of 83 on Tuesday at Silversdale Care Home.

A respected figure in the local business community, Mr McGrane operated the popular clothing store Modern Man on Main Street for over 40 years.

A devoted family man, he was a father of three who loved spending time with his family and going on walks. His loved ones described him as a ‘people person’ who enjoyed playing golf and, even after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Advertisement

“You couldn’t have asked for a better husband, father, and grandfather,” the McGrane family told the Chronicle.

“Even in his later years, when he developed Alzheimer’s, he was always cheerful, and although he couldn’t play golf anymore, he loved to sing and dance.”

The family also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received.

“We have been completely overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received from people locally, and it is so nice to hear about how well respected he was in Strabane. He travelled all over the world with my mum, but he always loved coming home to Strabane.”

Mr McGrane began his retail career after leaving school in 1969, working in two local shops before opening his own store that same year. His business flourished, and he continued to run Modern Man until his retirement in 2014. His son, James, carried on the family’s fashion legacy by opening Tru Glory in the same location.

Deeply committed to his community, Mr McGrane volunteered for several charitable and community organizations, including the Strabane-Lifford Rotary Club. He also served as the local chair for Cancer Research.

His passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes from the Strabane business community and beyond. Writing in tribute, Strabane BID described him as a ‘well-respected’ member of the community.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Strabane BID said: “Strabane BID are sorry to hear of the passing of Sean McGrane, father of James at Tru Glory. Sean ran Modern Man in Strabane for many years and was well known and respected throughout the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Mr. McGrane’s funeral took place yesterday, with Requiem Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception at noon.