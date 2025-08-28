Safety fears as urgent repairs needed at Tyrone school

A TYRONE primary school has claimed that the health and safety of its pupils is being compromised because the Education Authority (EA) is failing to carry out urgent maintenance works.

Blessed Patrick O’Loughran PS in Castlecaulfield has pleaded for action in an open letter to the EA, the Department for Education and the local community and elected representatives.

Principal, Michelle McGauley, says the school is continuing to ‘be ignored’ over what she describes as ‘a list of long and unacceptable unaddressed issues’.

“Interior walls in our school require re-plastering and repainting, leaving classrooms dull and damaged instead of bright, welcoming spaces for learning,” the letter states.

“Of even greater concern are the hazardous fascia boards around pupils’ entrances, which pose a real safety risk daily. These are not cosmetic matters. They are essential works that fall under the duty of care of the Education Authority and their continued neglect is indefensible.

“These issues were first reported in early 2023. In March 2025 we were assured by our maintenance officers from the Education Authority that these issues would be addressed before the new school year. They have yet to be given funding approval.”

The letter states that the community has been extremely proactive in fundraising and accessing external fundraising, and has accessed over £30,000 to pay for playground equipment, sensory garden equipment, a poly-tunnel and environmental education.

It adds that increased enrolment is also placing further strain on its ‘already inadequate facilities’.

“This open letter is not only a call for help – it is a statement of accountability. The Education Authority has a duty to ensure that schools are safe, fit for purpose and properly maintained.

“They have failed in this duty to Blessed Patrick O’Loughran PS. Our children deserve better and our community should not be left to shoulder the responsibilities.”

Mid Ulster independent councillor, Kevin McElvogue, said that he had met with two maintenance officers at the school in March of this year and was assured that the work would be carried out during the summer holidays.

“I’d classify this as a major health and safety issue, as fascia and barge boards are rotten and large pieces of cement are falling from the roof,” Cllr McElvogue said.

“Plaster is also crumbling from the walls in some of the classrooms. There is also water leaking through the ceiling in one of the classrooms where one of the ceiling tiles has crumbled and fell to the floor.

“The Education Authority needs to step up to the mark and get these repairs carried out immediately. A primary school should be a safe environment for the pupils and staff.”

The EA has been contacted for comment over the issues raised by the school.