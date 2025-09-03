Schools success in Omagh Credit Union competition

PUPILS from four local local schools are celebrating following winning a creative competition organised by Omagh Credit Union (OCU).

This year, OCU is celebrating a remarkable milestone – 60 years of serving the local community – and to mark the occasion, local schools were asked to enter a competition to design a vibrant and meaningful poster to showcase what the Credit Union means to them.

Three of the winning designs now adorn the exterior of the Credit Union building in John Street, while the fourth artwork, which is a model, is proudly displayed inside the Credit Union office.

Advertisement

Three of the winning schools, Omagh CBS, Arvalee School & Resource Centre, and Omagh Integrated Primary School, submitted outstanding poster designs, which beautifully captured the spirit of community, cooperation, and financial wellbeing that Omagh Credit Union has championed since its founding in 1965.

The fourth winning school, Sacred Heart Primary School, Tattyreagh, created a magnificent model of the OCU which is proudly displayed inside the office. Each winning school received a prize of £500.

Bernie Liggett, manager of Omagh Credit Union, said that the response from the schools ‘has been fantastic’.

“We’re proud to celebrate our 60th anniversary with such a joyful and community-driven display,” Bernie said.

“Each design captures the essence of what the Credit Union stands for: Support, community, and a brighter future.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to all the other schools that took the time to participate; each received a £100 prize in appreciation of their efforts.”

The winning posters were professionally reproduced and are now displayed on the outside walls of the Credit Union building on John Street, bringing colour and creativity to John Street. Each design tells a unique story, highlighting the role Omagh Credit Union plays in helping families, young people, and the wider community thrive.

Advertisement

“This project has been a wonderful way to involve young people in our anniversary and help them understand the value of financial education and community support,” Bernie added.