Schools unite to plant trees in Coalisland

Chair of the Council's Environment Committee, Cllr Sean McGuigan and Sean Dillon principal of Coalisland Primate Dixon Primary School planting trees with the children. Prev 1 of 4 Next

COALISLAND residents were delighted to see children from across the area planting trees in the newly opened Shared Space in the town centre last Thursday (November 17).

Pupils from local primary schools Primate Dixon in Coalisland, Bush PS, Newmills PS and Gaelscoil Uí Néill in Clonoe took part in the The Executive Office Shared Communities Trees Initiative: ‘Growing our future together’, in conjunction with Mid Ulster Council.

This year a £4.27m public realm scheme was completed which has transformed the town.

Advertisement

Councillor Sean McGuigan, who attended the tree planting, said, “It was an excellent event which the children from the schools really enjoyed. People from Coalisland have said how much the town has been improved. The tree planting will further enhance the area.

“The participation of the schools was important and it was a really nice event.”