Seamus braves the shave one last time

FOR the past 20 years, Seamus Russell has ‘braved the shave’ in aid of Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund – but having raised tens of thousands of pounds to-date, the local man has decided to hang up his barber tools for the final time.

Indeed, Seamus embraced the kind-hearted challenge on many an occasion, shaving his head two-to-three times a year in aid of the charity – testament to his unwavering support and commitment to the brilliant cause.

The committee of Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund praised Seamus’ efforts on social media saying, “We are indebted to Seamus for all his support over the years and raising tens of thousands of pounds for our charity.

“We would not be where we are today without Seamus, and the many people near-and-far who have donated to his and all the other fundraising events through the years.”

During Seamus’ final ‘Big Shave’, the generous man thanked Ronan McNally for dyeing his hair to ensure that the evening was a memorable spectacle.

“I want to thank everyone who donated on this occasion, as well as in the past,” Seamus concluded. “I really appreciate everyone’s support.”