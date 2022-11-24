Sean overwhelmed by ongoing support for Chest, Heart and Stroke

THE local branch of the Chest Heart and Stroke charity have praised all those who recently helped raise thousands of pounds.

“A massive thank you to all who supported us once again at our annual fundraiser for NI Chest Heart and Stroke in May. We greatly appreciate it,” said Sean Patterson who is the chairperson of the Dungannon Friends of NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

“Thank you to all our sponsors and to all who donated raffle prizes and to all our volunteers who work extremely hard to put this event together every year. Thank you to all the artists who donate their time each year to help us raise vital funds. Thank you to all the vendors, carbooters, ticket sellers, vintage car and tractor owners, we couldn’t do it without you all.

“Very special thanks to Robert Carson for allowing us the use of his field each year. Thank you to Marty O’Neill and his friends who completed the seven peaks challenge in the Mournes to support NI Chest/Heart & Stroke. Well done guys and thank you also to everyone who donated to our street collection in May as well.”

Sean added, “We are overwhelmed by everyone’s continuous support and you have helped us raise the amazing amount of £12,467.34.

“We are now in the process of getting a defibrillator which will be based at Ace Coaches Yard Dungannon. We will keep you updated. We are so proud that our overall total raised now stands at £35,000.

“This money was raised locally by you the local people and has helped tremendously in the fight against chest, heart and stroke related illnesses within N Ireland. Looking forward to May 2023 to do it all again.”