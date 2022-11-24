This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Sean overwhelmed by ongoing support for Chest, Heart and Stroke

  • 24 November 2022
Sean overwhelmed by ongoing support for Chest, Heart and Stroke
NICHS acknowledge £35,000 raised by Dungannon Friends of Chest/Heart & Stroke to date. POictured are Andrew McMurdie (Patron of Dgn Friends of CHS) Sean Patterson (Chairperson) and Laura O'Neill.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 24 November 2022
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY