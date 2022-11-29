Seasonal cheer in Dungannon with 10p parking offer and lights switch-on

Last weekend saw the start of the 10p parking offer in Dungannon for the festive season, as towns across south Tyrone switch on their Christmas lights.

In a move to support our local traders, parking in all Council owned off-street car parks will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours in a special price reduction running in Dungannon and Magherafelt from Saturday, November 26 to Saturday, January 7.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year.

She said, “Christmas is by far one of the busiest times of the year for town centres and this year especially when businesses and households are under ever increasing financial pressures, we want to make shopping easy, accessible and affordable for those who are supporting our local economy, shops and traders. The added time means shoppers can fully explore what our town centres have to offer with no pressure to return quickly.”

The 10p for the first three hours parking applies in all council owned off-street car parks in Dungannon and Magherafelt. Normal parking charges will apply after the three hours. Off street car parking in Cookstown town centre is free of charge.

This weekend will also see the illumination of our town centres. Cookstown Town Centre is the first to light up tomorrow (Friday) with celebrations taking place from 6.30pm – 8pm.

William Street will come alive with entertainment from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and Band of Gold, finishing with a fantastic Showstoppers Parade to count down to the Lights Switch On by Santa, who’ll arrive in style. On Street Entertainment includes face painting, The Gaming Bus, Art Cart and Character Walkabouts for those Christmas selfies!

The Christmas Lights Switch On will take place at approximately 7.25pm. Road diversions will be in place on William Street from 5pm to 9.15pm.

Market Square, Dungannon will also be a hub of festive fun on Saturday, November 26 from 1pm to 8pm. Family focussed festive fun will take place in Market Square from 1pm including music to get you in the festive mood from on-stage DJ, choirs and the Manhattan Swing Band, face painting and family fun activities hosted in The Space, Market Square.

The arrival of Santa and Christmas Lights Switch On will take place from approximately 7.45pm. Market Square Car Park will be closed from 5pm to 10pm with diversions in place during this time.

Coalisland will showcase its brand-new Christmas tree situated in the civic space at the Cornmill Heritage Centre and Car Park on Sunday, December 4 from 1pm to 7pm.

The popular Na Fianna Christmas Fair will be held in the Parochial Centre from 1pm to 5pm, followed by the Christmas Lights Switch On, starting with Christmas music performed by The Crafty Crows live on stage. From 5pm to 6.30pm, there’ll be free face painting, the opportunity to take a selfie with festive characters, or to meet Santa in his cosy corner in the Cornmill.

Craic Theatre will knock your Christmas socks off on stage from 6.30pm to 6.50pm.

The Christmas Lights Switch-On will take place at approximately 6.50pm.

There’ll be lots of entertainment to make town centre shopping go with a swing including music and Christmas characters, all happening between 12pm – 3pm each Saturday from 3 to 17 December.

For full details of the Christmas programme of activities across Mid Ulster, including information on planning your visit if you have accessibility needs, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/Christmas