Seats still available on Omagh pilgrimage to Knock this Sunday

  • 20 June 2025
Knock Basilica. Photo: Mayo County Council
SEATS are still available for a pilgrimage to Knock from Omagh this Sunday, June 22.

The Sacred Heart Church Cursade is organising the trip

The bus will be leaving Crevenagh Road Park and Ride in Omagh at 8am.

The bus will cost £20, and meals cost €40, which includes breakfast and dinner. Meals are optional.

To book a place, contact either Una on 07743575969 or Mona on 028 867 379 54.

