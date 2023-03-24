SeeMe campaign comes to Strabane

SHOPPERS on Main Street in Strabane this week will be greeted to a pictorial celebration of Down Syndrome as one of the town centre’s businesses takes part in the #SeeMe campaign.

Initiated by Bejewelled At Soul, the aim of the campaign is to highlight Down Syndrome and encourage the public to “see the person, not the disability” and to raise awareness.

The campaign was established last year by Ballybofey-based retailers McElhinney’s in aid of the Donegal Down Syndrome Association, which saw the iconic shop’s windows festooned with pictures of people with Down Syndrome.

Bejewelled At Soul co-owner Tracy Gillespie spoke of her pride at taking part this week.

She said, “We saw what McElhinney’s did last year with the #SeeMe campaign and were delighted to be allowed the opportunity to take part.

“The aim of the campaign is to raise an awareness of Down Syndrome and to celebrate those who have it. The idea is to have every county in Ireland take part in the challenge and, as far as I am aware anyway, we are the only business in Tyrone to have done so, although I could be wrong. After receiving dozens of pictures of people with Downs, we chose 40 of them for a window display which we hope will raise awareness and maybe just brighten someone’s day by seeing all these wonderful pictures.

“It means so much to everyone at Bejewelled that we could do this and can’t wait to take part in next year’s campaign as well.”