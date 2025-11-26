Advertisement

Service of remembrance to be held in Omagh next month

  • 26 November 2025
The remembrance service will be on December 7.
A service of remembrance will be held in Omagh next month in memory of those died by suicide.

PATHS Omagh (Positive Action to Help Those Bereaved by Suicide) will hold its annual service of remembrance on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 2.30pm in the Tara Centre, Campsie, Omagh.

Individuals and families bereaved by suicide are invited to attend.

The guest speaker will be Mandy Chism, assistant director of the Resilio charity.

Refreshments will be served. For catering purposes, please contact Jimmy on 07879 414385 before Wednesday, December 3.

