Seskinore family light up their home for MS charity

A KIND-HEARTED Seskinore family have transformed their home into a festive winter wonderland to raise funds for the McClintock Children’s Centre this Christmas.

The Croziers, who run The Village Store in Seskinore, have long supported local charities through collection boxes at their tills.

For several years they have decorated their home on Main Street to spread festive cheer, but last year they turned the display into a fundraising project for the first time – raising an impressive £3,400 for the Omagh branch of the MS Society.

“Anyone who wants to come along and see the lights can leave a donation in the bucket at the front gate,” said Joe Crozier. “We also have a donation bucket in the shop.”

The festive display has been on show since the end of November and will continue into early January.

Joe said the idea to link the display with charity came from conversations with regular customers.

“People would admire the lights and last year someone suggested we do it for charity,” he said.

“We have always been big believers in helping others and over the years we’ve organised various events to raise money for many charities.”

Ahead of this year’s appeal, the family also took part in the Newtownsaville Church Christmas Tree Festival, decorating a tree to highlight their support for local causes.

“It’s nice to keep the money in the area and help the community,” Joe added. “The lights will be shining right through Christmas, so please stop by, enjoy them and, if you can, leave a donation – and Merry Christmas to you all!”

Joe concluded by expressing his heartfelt thanks to everyone who has donated so far.

The Crozier family’s lights at 13 Main Street, Seskinore, Omagh, BT78 1UG, will remain on display until January 6.