Shoebox appeal ‘a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas’

AN Omagh primary school has donated hundreds of gift-filled shoeboxes as part of its annual Christmas appeal.

Each year, St Conor’s Primary School and Nursery Unit run the appeal to provide festive presents to vulnerable children and their families around the world.

This year, the generosity of the pupils knew no bounds, as they brought hundreds of shoeboxes, generously packed with gifts, into school.

They were, then, collected by the Samaritan’s ‘Purse Operation Christmas Child Charity’ for distribution in time for the big day.

Delighted school principal, Katrina McGettigan, said, “We’ve had a huge response to the Christmas shoebox appeal again this year, including donations from past pupils and parents, who come back each year to donate boxes filled with gifts.

“This appeal marks the start of our seasonal celebrations in school, and is a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas. Well done to all our girls and boys.”