Shop owner ‘fuming’ at impact of roadworks on Christmas trade

A TYRONE shopkeeper whose business will be adversely effected by roadworks in the final week before Christmas said he is “absolutely fuming” at how he has been treated by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI).

David Sproule, proprietor of Sproule Vivo in Spamount, has said DfI’s road service has shown a “blatant disregard” for the welfare of his business ahead of one of the most important periods of the business year.

Mr Sproule feels the roadworks will prevent customers from accessing his shop.

Responding to Mr Sproule’s frustration, DfI have said the working contractor will try to keep disruption to a minimum and finish the surfacing work outside Mr Sproule’s shop as early as possible this morning (Monday).

The Department’s words, however, have done little to allay Mr Sproule’s fears or relieve his frustration.

“They landed outside the shop a few weeks ago without any notice at all, and, after approaching the boys carrying out the work, I found out that they intended to close the road on Monday (today), and maybe Tuesday too,” said Mr Sproule.

“We first suggested that they do the work overnight.

“However,” continued Mr Sproule, “they said this was not an option because of the effect the temperature would have on the tar.”

Persevering for a fair compromise, however, Mr Sproule claims that an agreement was struck.

“A man from the road service promised that the work would be started on Sunday (yesterday) instead.

“There are no deliveries on a Sunday, plus it is generally quieter too.

“I was happy enough with this. But, as it turns out, they were only leading me on.”

broken promise

Mr Sproule alleges that the promise was broken when the Department called a number of days later and told him that the arrangement they had made was no longer feasible.

“Apparently, the contractors’ Christmas party collided with the date that we had compromised on. And, just like that, the original arrangements were reinstated.”

In spite of the Department’s assurances that the contractor will endeavour to finish the work as early as possible, Mr Sproule said he feels like he is being walked over.

“Setting aside the business I am going to lose, for a second, if a 40 foot lorry lands to drop off stock and it cannot get access to my premises, that lorry has the right to turn around and take the whole load back to Belfast.

“This would not be good news at any time of the year – but especially not at Christmas. They could have brought these roadworks forward a few weeks or postponed them until January,

“Anything would have been better than this.”

Reiterating Mr Sproule’s position and backing his constituent, local UUP councillor Derek Hussey said, “Clearly there has been no thought within the long-term planning for these roadworks. The works have been necessary for some considerable time and are welcome but the Department have not taken into consideration the time of year that these works are being undertaken.

“Had this been a main street in any of our towns or villages, it would not have been happening at this time and the fact that this is a rural business should be no different.”